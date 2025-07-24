Dumped Love Island stars reveal they are ALREADY moving in together – just days after leaving the villa

Dumped Love Island stars Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood have revealed they are ALREADY moving in together – just days after leaving the villa.

After she was brutally dumped from the island, Lauren’s former flame, Harrison, followed her, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

The couple have since shared a glimpse into their life, with Lauren posting a TikTok, complete with Harrison’s voiceover.

The clip included having lunch at Harrods and a double date with fellow dumped Islanders Lucy Quinn and Tommy Bradley.

However, the 22-year-old shocked fans when he said in the voiceover: “This is us in Harrods, I was buying a Fenty table for our first house together.”

“Yeah, crazy. We move in next week,” he continued.

Followers were shocked by the comments and ran to the comments section to question the pair, as one wrote: “Are you actually moving in together or was he joking?”

Another penned: “Moving in next week? Wow congrats!”

A third exclaimed: “MOVE WHERE NEXT WEEK??”

The shock comment comes after the pair were spotted packing on the PDA on their first date outside the villa.

For the first time since both leaving the villa, the pair were spotted looking very cosy, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Casa Amor girl looked stylish in a white top and baggy jeans, as Harrison matched her in a white co-ord.

The pair were photographed sharing a kiss as they enjoyed a date on Monday evening in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

The outing came just days after the pair reunited for the first time outside the villa to appear on Love Island Aftersun.

Speaking to Maya Jama on Aftersun, Harrison revealed: “We aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend, but we will get there very soon.”

The 22-year-old reflected on his time in the villa, confessing he was “upset” for Lauren after Toni chose to recouple with him, despite asking Toni to choose him.

He continued: “Spending the last two days with Toni made me realise Lauren was the one for me.”

