Dumped Love Island stars Mehdi and Mal reveal who they think will win the show

Dumped Love Island stars Mehdi and Mal have revealed who they think will win the show.

Earlier this week, the public were asked to vote for their favourite girl and favourite boy, and the Islanders who received the fewest votes were at risk of being dumped from the villa.

On Tuesday night’s show, the results of the public vote were revealed, and Mehdi and Mal were sent home.

Speaking in their post-exit interviews, the pair revealed who they think will be crowned the winners of this year’s summer series.

Mehdi said: “Ella and Tyrique, they have been a strong couple since day one – they always make the effort with each other. They are both so genuine and like each other.”

“From inside the Villa it was so beautiful to see and I can’t wait to watch them blossom even more.”

Mal agreed: “Ella and Tyrique – they’re fire and fire, but it works. I love them and they have potential to win.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.