Dumped Love Island star Summer reveals her TRUE feelings towards Dami and Indiyah

Summer Botwe was dumped from the Love Island villa alongside Billy Brown on Wednesday night.

The Islanders’ VIP party at the Vibe Club was cut short by Laura Whitmore’s bombshell entrance, where she announced that the pair, along with Danica Taylor and Dami Hope, were the public’s least favourite Islanders.

Both Summer and Billy were single, after Dami dumped her in favour of Indiyah Pollack when she returned from Casa Amor, and Billy abruptly ended things with Danica.

Since returning to the UK, Summer has been answering her fans’ questions on Instagram.

On Friday an Instagram user asked her for her opinion on Indiyah.

Summer responded, “I don’t actually have one bad word to say about Indiyah. She’s such a lovely girl. Of course, at the start it was kind of frosty, considering the situation but we naturally clicked. We have the same kind of vibes.”

Although the 22-year-old cleared the air with Indiyah, fans were convinced she no longer liked Dami.

Summer and Dami had gotten into a heated row, in which he branded her “fake”.

However, the 22-year-old has since admitted that there is no bad blood between the pair, as one fan asked her “do you hate Dami?”

“Also gonna quickly clear this one up,” she said. “I don’t hate Dami guys! What happened happened you know. At the time I was upset but I’ve moved past it. When you’re in there you just have to get on with things and not hold a grudge. So me and Dami are actually cool.”

