Dumped Love Island star makes SHOCKING revelation about Indiyah Pollack in Casa Amor

Dumped Love Island star Deji Adeniyi has claimed he and Indiyah Pollack shared “a few” kisses in Casa Amor.

The waitress and her flame Dami Hope’s heads turned while they were away from each other for a couple of days – with both even deciding to re-couple with other people.

Love Island viewers saw the Dubliner’s antics with bombshell Summer Botwe, however, according to Deji, producers withheld Indiyah’s Casa Amor antics.

Indiyah and Dami had a tense reunion during the dramatic Casa Amor re-coupling, after they both decided to stray from their romance.

However, they quickly rekindled their flame, with most of the grovelling and grafting stemming from Dami’s side.

In an interview with Will Njobvu on his ‘Reality’ podcast, Deji has now claimed that the waitress wasn’t as blameless as she appeared to viewers.

“There were conversations that we had where she would come to me and be like ‘oh he said this, this and this’ but she would be sat on my lap kissing me,” he revealed.

The 25-year-old admitted he didn’t think Indiyah would choose to recouple with Dami, considering her advances towards him.

“So, then it was like I had nothing to worry about,” he explained. “There was never any inkling that made me go ‘OK you’re here today but gone tomorrow.'”

Deji’s fellow Islander Nathalia Campos, who accompanied him on the podcast, asked, “I didn’t know she kissed you? Did we ever see them kissing?,” to which Will responded, “I don’t think so.”

The 25-year-old remarked, “Did it not show?,” which prompted the host to asked, “How many kisses… how many times…?”

“Let me not speak,” Deji said, before he admitted that they had kissed “a few times” before returning to the main villa.