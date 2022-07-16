Dumped Love Island star Josh admits he regrets ending his romance with Danica

Dumped Love Island star Josh has admitted he regrets ending his romance with Danica.

The bombshell grew close to the 21-year-old dancer in Casa Amor, and she decided to bring him back to the main villa and couple up with him.

But just hours later, Josh friend-zoned Danica as he felt they lost their “spark”, and he then started to pursue a romance with Summer.

The model was dumped from the villa on Friday night alongside Coco, after they received the fewest votes from the public.

In his post-exit interview, Josh was asked if he would do anything differently if he had the chance to.

He admitted: “I feel like if I had the chance to do it again, I would put my immature ways aside and try and give it a proper shot with Danica. I feel like I slipped back into my old ways and got scared and then tried to pursue something else.”

“I feel like maybe I could have given it a better shot and then decided but I feel like although it turned out the way it did, it was a good lesson.”

The 22-year-old also revealed he would like to give things another go with Danica if she leaves the show single.

He said: “I think me and Danica would work very well. If she comes out single, I wouldn’t be against giving it a shot if she’s open to it.”

Speaking about his blossoming romance with Summer, Josh said: “I feel like it was going in a good direction but it was very early days though – we were still just getting to know each other.”

“Obviously, if someone walks in for her, I’m happy for her but if she stays single and leaves then we’ll see what happens on the outside.”

He added: “If she comes out single, I would take her on a date and see how it is and try and pursue if it feels right and see where it goes, if she’s feeling the same way.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

