Dumped Love Island star Ellie claims ‘everyone was feuding’ in explosive unaired scenes

Love Island star Ellie Spence has claimed “everyone was feuding” in explosive unaired scenes.

The 25-year-old was dumped from the villa last week alongside Jordan Odofin, after they were deemed the least compatible couple by the public.

The development executive is now giving fans of the ITV show a glimpse inside the villa.

Taking to TikTok earlier this week, Ellie revealed: “I’m going to do a YouTube video tomorrow and I’m going to spill everything.”

“There was a girl divide, there was a boy divide, everyone was feuding.”

“There were arguments like left and right that never got aired and I’m like, this is TV gold.”

“I get it’s a dating show and they only have 40 minutes,” Ellie continued.

“They can’t show everything but I was there for the drama. So I’m so surprised that none of that got shown.”

“But it makes more sense when you understand like the underlying s**t that’s going on in there. And there was a lot of tension.”

Ellie’s revelations come after dumped Islander Zara Deniz made a number of claims of explosive unaired scenes.

The 25-year-old previously told Grazia that an unaired row between her and Tom Clare left her in tears.

The model told the publication at the time: “The argument with Tom was unaired and it’s weird that it wasn’t aired actually – context wise it would have made sense why the challenge went the way it did.”

“Me and Tom had an amazing day – it was probably the best day we had together in the villa. We got ready for the evening and me and the girls were sitting by the fire pit.”

Zara continued: “Then Tom come storming over like ‘Zara, come here, I need to talk to you.’ He was literally raging.”

“I went to touch his shoulder but he squirmed away from me. He said, ‘The boys and everyone else have been saying all this stuff about you. Apparently, you fancy Aaron [Waters] and you’ve been using Shaq [Muhammad] to make me jealous.”

“I genuinely think me and Tom calling it a day was the best thing that we could have done because we weren’t ever actually on the same page,” Zara continued.

“Like a flame, we burned quick, and it was just more physical attraction. The fact we weren’t each other’s types intrigued us to try and make a go of it, but ultimately it didn’t work out.”

Zara then told Closer that there was a small “feud” brewing between herself and Aaron – which was also unaired.

The 25-year-old told the publication: “So, me and Aaron did not actually end up clearing the air after he picked me as the most likely to talk behind his back.”

“I think there was a lot that wasn’t aired, actually, of mine and Aaron’s journey. I think he was a little bit bitter towards me because I think me and Tom [Clare] were really close at that point, and I think he didn’t really have any love connections in the villa.”

“So, yeah, there was a lot to that and there’s probably a lot to still tell.” “But, um, he never actually apologised,” Zara continued. “And, yeah, we didn’t fully fully clear the air afterwards.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

