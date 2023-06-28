Dumped Love Island 2023 stars spark romance rumours

André Furtado and Ruchee Gurung have sparked romance rumours.

The pair were briefly coupled up in the Love Island villa.

After Ruchee was dumped from the island, André coupled up with Catherine Agbaje.

André was later dumped from the villa alongside his co-star Charlotte Sumner.

A sweet photo of the pair with with André’s arm around Ruchee has since gone viral amid calls for them to rekindle their romance in the outside world.

It comes just days after the 21-year-old revealed he and Ruchee had an argument in the villa in unaired scenes.

Speaking on the Reality with Will Njobvu podcast, André revealed: “In the episodes of course, one hour is shown, the other 23, so much happens!”

“There was so much that happened between me and Ruchee, both good and I wouldn’t say bad, but less good.”

“Let’s say for example on the day where I let Ruchee know that I was still open to getting to know Catherine, I think that was shown in the episode… however boy.

“The moment of Ruchee going off at me, I don’t think was shown.”

Charlotte added: “Yeah it wasn’t shown,” before André continued: “It was the denim night… everyone was arguing on denim night. Everyone was arguing!”

“I found it crazy as to how that wasn’t shown because it was Mitch [Taylor], Zach [Noble] and Molly [Marsh]… going off.

“Ty [Hyde] and Ella [Thomas]… going off. Mehdi [Edno] and Whitney [Adebayo]… going off. Everyone was going off!”

“The only person that wasn’t going off was Sammy [Root]. He was a floater. A football floater where he was minding his business walking around.”

“Everyone else was beefing,” André revealed. “The next morning you could cut the tension with a knife.”

When asked what exactly happened between him and Ruchee, he said: “I was still open to getting to know Catherine but I was focused on her and she went and talked to Jess [Harding].”

“When I tell you, when she came, but she came back with them ‘Oh Andre, I promise you, I’m not a f***ing d***khead.’ My emotions got to me because inside it’s very intense.”

“So I think the way I worded it as well, wasn’t what I was necessarily trying to say,” André continued.

“It might have seemed as if I was just trying to go back to Catherine, but me and Catherine had a conversation in regards to our current circumstances.”

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.