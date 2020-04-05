Duffy reveals horrific details of abduction and rape for FOUR weeks

The singer said she was drugged on her birthday

Duffy has revealed more details about her horrific abduction.

The singer had revealed in February that she had been absent from social media because she was recovering from the traumatising ordeal.

Now Duffy, 35, has given more detail about what happened in an emotional post on her website.

“It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country,” she wrote in the long post.

“I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle.”

View this post on Instagram With love, duffywords.com A post shared by @ duffy on Apr 5, 2020 at 1:32pm PDT

“I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened.’

“I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him,” she continued.

“I contemplated running away to the neighbouring city or town, as he slept, but had no cash and I was afraid he would call the police on me, for running away, and maybe they would track me down as a missing person’

‘I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days, I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive.”

“I flew back with him, I stayed calm and as normal as someone could in a situation like that, and when I got home, I sat, dazed, like a zombie. I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me.

“The perpetrator drugged me in my own home in the four weeks, I do not know if he raped me there during that time, I only remember coming round in the car in the foreign country and the escape that would happen by me fleeing in the days following that.

“I do not know why I was not drugged overseas; it leads me to think I was given a class A drug and he could not travel with it,” she revealed.

The singer, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, then admitted she was too scared to tell police about what had happened to her.

“After it happened, someone I knew came to my house and saw me on my balcony staring into space, wrapped in a blanket. I cannot remember getting home. The person said I was yellow in colour and I was like a dead person.

“They were obviously frightened but did not want to interfere, they had never seen anything like it.

“Thereafter, it didn’t feel safe to go to the police. I felt if anything went wrong, I would be dead, and he would have killed me.

“I could not risk being mishandled or it being all over the news during my danger. I really had to follow what instincts I had. I have told two female police officers, during different threatening incidents in the past decade, it is on record.”

The songstress then said she was blackmailed about the story getting out.

“Once someone threatened to ‘ou’ my story and I had to tell a female police officer what information the person held about me, and why the blackmail was so frightening.

“The second incident was when three men tried to enter my house as intruders, I told the second female officer about the rape then also. The identity of the rapist should be only handled by the police, and that is between me and them.

“The first person I ever told was a psychologist, months later, a leading expert in the UK in complex trauma and sexual violence.

“I have no idea how I was so lucky to find her all those years ago, her beautiful blue eyes, pink sofa, huge library, amazing brain and skill. Without her I may not have made it through. I was high risk of suicide in the aftermath.

Explaining her reasons for sharing the horrific story now Duffy explained:

“I am sharing this because we are living in a hurting world and I am no longer ashamed that something deeply hurt me, anymore.

“I believe that if you speak from the heart within you, the heart within others will answer. As dark as my story is, I do speak from my heart, for my life, and for the life of others, whom have suffered the same.

“I have no shame in telling you either I had spent almost ten years completely alone and it still burns my heart to write it.

“I owe it to myself to say it, I feel obliged to explain how challenging recovering truly was and to finally disclose it. I hope it comforts you to feel less ashamed if you feel alone.’

The singer also admitted she moved “five times” in the space of three years, because she didn’t feel safe, adding: “I was on the run for so long”.

“I can now leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. Hopefully no more’what happened to Duffy questions’, now you know … and I am free,” she ended the post.