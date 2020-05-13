Duffy admits she feels ‘liberated’ after opening up about rape ordeal

Duffy has admitted that she feels “liberated”, after opened up about her harrowing rape ordeal.

The 35-year-old first spoke out about the horrifying incident back in February, before sharing an essay in April about how she was kidnapped, drugged and raped over the course of four weeks.

Taking to Instagram a few weeks after opening up about the ordeal, Duffy shared an emotional message with fans.

She wrote: “This evening, I can’t sleep … I have the comfort of my bed and the health of all my family, to take shelter in, but many do not.”

“Health workers face fatigue, with such uncertainty ahead, people are queuing at empty food banks and the landscape is changing.”

“You may or may not have read my words, recently. I found them to be liberating. And so I would sincerely like to know, how are you?” she asked her fans.

“I want to create a post where you can talk openly about how you are doing. I invite you to write here, if you would like that.”

“I look forward to reading how you are, about your life, and current experiences. For you to share your stories visibly with others too, here,” she finished the post.

