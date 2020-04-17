Dublin GAA star Cian O’Sullivan and wife Danielle welcome first child

Dublin GAA star Cian O’Sullivan and his wife Danielle Byrne have welcomed their first child into the world – a baby girl.

Their beautiful baby arrived earlier this week, and both mum and baby are doing well.

Sharing a family picture on Instagram, Cian wrote: “Got to bring this little girl home yesterday.”

“An indescribable feeling welcoming her into our world earlier this week.”

Cian shared his appreciation for all the doctors and nurses who looked after them in Holles Street Hospital.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the staff in Holles Street for getting her here safely amid all this chaos and for taking such great care of Danielle.”

He added, “Unlike most, I can’t wait for two weeks of lockdown with these two.”

Cian and Danielle tied the knot back in 2018 during a lavish ceremony in Athy.

