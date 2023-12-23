Dublin GAA star Brian Fenton announces engagement to girlfriend Katie Molloy

Dublin GAA star Brian Fenton has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Katie Molloy.

The pair have been dating for nearly three years now.

The 30-year-old took to his Instagram to share the exciting news.

Sharing a sweet snap of the pair, with Katie showcasing her ring, Brian wrote: “The best win yet 💍”

Brian and Katie previously told Evoke about how they met: “We work in separate sections but with the same group. The first time I saw Katie was on a Zoom call and it was during Covid, and I was like, who is that!”

Katie said: “You know what I love was that I didn’t know what Brian was about. I didn’t know Brian at all. I played football.”

“I never would have watched it… It was only after that I realised.”

When asked if Brian is romantic, the All-Ireland player began to blush but Katie was straight in there. She revealed: ‘Surprisingly he is very, very romantic. He’s a gentleman.’

Speaking of their relationship and how they keep the spark alive, Katie told the outlet: “For me, in my respect, I think it’s communication. Knowing Brian’s ambitions and how much he enjoys the club and that’s what makes him happy.”

“So, if that’s what makes him happy, it makes me happy. Seeing him come back from training and having a craic with the lads- telling his stories or whatever- like that’s what he’s about.”

Brian said: “Katie gives me a great opportunity to get away from football… it is a bubble and it’s so important to rest your mind, because you’ll be worrying about games, or stressed about games, and particularly in the hype of the championships.”

“But when you come home, you’re kind of just living that normal day-to-day life.”