Dua Lipa ‘splits’ from beau Romain Gavras after whirlwind romance

Dua Lipa has reportedly split from her beau Romain Gavras after a whirlwind romance.

The couple were first linked back in February when they were spotted leaving a BAFTAs party together.

Dua, 28, and Romain, 42, later made their red carpet debut together at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Romain Gavras and Dua Lipa at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/rul8xs96EN — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 19, 2023

The Sun has since reported that the couple have gone their separate ways, after less than a year of dating.

A source told the publication: “Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love.”

“She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour.”

“Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic but she doesn’t plan on slowing down for anything or anyone.”

Goss.ie has reached out to Dua’s rep for comment.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras have broken up after 8 months of dating, according to The Sun. pic.twitter.com/4wCYvzmcti — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 3, 2023

Romain previously dated Rita Ora for six months before they split in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Dua has been single since splitting from Anwar Hadid in 2021, after two years of dating.

The songstress was linked to comedian Trevor Noah and rapper Jack Harlow last year.