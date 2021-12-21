Dua Lipa ‘splits from Anwar Hadid after two years together’

Dua Lipa has reportedly split from Anwar Hadid after two years together.

According to celebrity gossip site Deux Moi, the couple who were known to “break up/get back together/break up/get back together” are officially done.

It comes just weeks after The Sun reported that the singer and her model beau were in crisis talks and decided to try taking a break.

An insider told the publication: “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough.”

“Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

Dua, 26, has been recording her album in London and in Los Angeles, while Anwar, 22, has been spending time in New York with their dog Dexter.

Dua and Anwar, who is the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, moved in together in New York in September 2019 – three months after they started dating.

The couple also spent lockdown together last year in London.

Representatives for Dua Lipa did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment.