Dua Lipa sparks romance rumours with American rapper

Dua Lipa has sparked romance rumours with Jack Harlow.

The American rapper’s latest Come Home The Kids Miss You features a song named after the British-Albanian singer.

The 24-year-old admitted that he reached out to Dua before the album was released to get her blessing.

Dua and Jack have since sparked dating rumours, with Page Six reporting that they’ve been in “constant communication” ever since they first met Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles.

According to a source, “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

The outlet reported that Jack flew to New York to meet up with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance last Friday.

The pair were also reportedly spotted arriving separately at a restaurant for lunch the following day.

According to the outlet, the rumoured couple tried not to be seen, but were spotting slipping into a private entrance and later left the establishment separately.

A source close to Jack said: “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

The news of Dua and Jack’s rumoured relationship comes just weeks after she sparked romance rumours with SNL comedian Trevor Noah.

The British-Albanian singer split from Anwar Hadid last year, after two years of dating.