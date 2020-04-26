Dua Lipa shows off new orange hair – while in isolation with boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa has shown off a new peach hair style – while in isolation with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.
The British singer revealed bright peach locks, in a new video posted to her Instagram feed.
“orangina quarantina”, she captioned the video she posted to her 43.9 million followers.
In the sweet video Dua and Anwar are seen smiling and kissing, as they remain in lockdown together in London.
It’s been a busy week for the singer, as she appeared on BBC’S Big Night In, where she performed the new cover version of Times Like These with some of the biggest musicians in the world.
Sharing the performance on her own channel after the show aired, Dua wrote::
“thank you to all health workers and to everyone self-isolating. I’m so happy to be a part of this cover alongside so many amazing artists. Make sure you download the track to raise funds towards the @who’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund ❤️”
