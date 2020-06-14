Dua Lipa shares tribute to boyfriend Anwar Hadid – after one year together

The singer shared sweet photos with her beau

Dua Lipa has posted a sweet tribute to boyfriend Anwar Hadid – after one year together.

The singer has been dating the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, exactly a year this weekend.

Taking to Instagram the British singer shared an array of photos with her other half, captioning the post: “nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you ❤️”.

The couple have been in lockdown together in London, since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The pair had to initially quarantine in a random AirBnb, after returning from holidays to find Dua’s apartment flooded

Speaking about living together during lockdown, Dua said the pair bounced off each other well.

“I’m a lot more organized and Anwar’s maybe…not so much, so together we make a really good team,” she told GQ magazine.

“I think love is also letting go of control.”



