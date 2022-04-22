Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Dua Lipa shares snaps of herself ‘exploring Ireland’ after Dublin gigs

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Dua Lipa has shared some amazing snaps of herself “exploring Ireland”, following her gigs in Dublin this week.

The 26-year-old performer took to the stage in Dublin’s 3Arena on Wednesday and Thursday night, which received rave reviews online.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Cold Heart singer posted photos of herself exploring the Irish countryside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

In one photo, the songstress posed in front of the Powerscourt Waterfall in Co. Wicklow, which is a popular tourist hotspot.

Dua stayed at the five-star Merrion Hotel during her trip to Dublin, and posted snaps from her lavish hotel room in another post on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Fans of the pop star have been reacting to her concerts in Dublin on Twitter, and it’s safe to say she did not disappoint.

Take a look at some of the best moments from her concerts below:

 

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us