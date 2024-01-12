Dua Lipa ‘newly dating’ well-known British actor after splitting from Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating British actor and model Callum Turner.

The pair sparked romance rumours when they were spotted dancing at an afterparty for the LA premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Masters of The Air this week, in a video obtained by TMZ.

Page Six has since reported that the pop singer and the actor are newly dating.

DUA LIPA AND CALLUM TURNER SLOW DANCING TOGETHER LAST NIGHT AT HIS PREMIERE IM UPPPP pic.twitter.com/KWQBZVlhgd — aileen 💋 (@elordisdua) January 11, 2024

An insider told the outlet: “It’s new, but but they’re mad about each other.”

“She was at the premiere to support him,” they added.

The premiere was a star-studded occasion, as cast members Austin Butler and Irish actor Barry Keoghan were also in attendance.

Callum has a number of TV and film credits, with his biggest role to date being Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films.

The news comes after Dua split from French film director Romain Gavras late last year.

She also previously dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar, from 2019 until 2021.

Meanwhile, Callum dated Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret on The Crown, from 2016 until 2017.