Dua Lipa makes red carpet debut with beau Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa has made her red carpet debut with her beau Romain Gavras.

The couple were first linked back in February when they were spotted leaving a BAFTAs party together.

At the time, a source told The UK Sun: “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months.”

“They have been enjoying spending time together,” the source continued at the time. “The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common.”

“Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

Dua, 27, and Romain, 41, made their red carpet debut together at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening.

The singer looked elegant in a black one-shoulder, cut-out maxi dress, while her beau opted for a simple black suit.

Romain previously dated Rita Ora for six months before they split in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Dua has been single since splitting from Anwar Hadid in 2021, after two years of dating.

The songstress was linked to comedian Trevor Noah and rapper Jack Harlow last year.

