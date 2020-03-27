Dua Lipa forced to self-isolate in random Air B&B after neighbours destroy her flat

The singer shared the news after dropping her new album

Dua Lipa has been forced to self-quarantine in a “random” Air B&B in London.

After returning home from her tour in Australia, the singer was left shocked to discover that her neighbors flooded her entire apartment.

The 24-year-old shared her horrifying situation with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast and admitted that she was disappointed that she couldn’t spend this “strange” time in her own home.

“I’m currently having to stay in a random Air B&B because my flat is practically ruined” she explained.

“So my neighbours have been renovating upstairs for the past number of weeks and I have been away in Australia.

“When I got back two weeks ago, I walked in the doors to see my whole living room floor covered in water. It had been dripping down from upstairs for weeks, so there was just one big flood all over my home sadly.”

Luckily, Dua is not self-isolating alone as she has her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, by her side.

She told Roman: “It’s not all bad though because I am not alone, thankfully. I’m spending this time with my boyfriend.

The pair had originally planned to spend her self-isolation in the US.

“We did want to head back to the states to spend this strange time with his family, but that was the day the travel ban came in from Trump.”

“We were literally due to fly that day, but unfortunately we didn’t get to in the end. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be.”

Dua Lipa released her highly-anticipated second album today, earlier than she had originally planned.

Future Nostalgia has been receiving rave reviews and was described as a dance floor masterpiece, perfect to party quarantine away.