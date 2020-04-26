Dua Lipa DOUBLES her earnings – as she bags £11.8 million in one year

The singer is officially making the big bucks

Dua Lipa DOUBLES her earnings – as she bags £11.8 million in...

Dua Lipa has officially joined the world’s music rich list – after banking £11.8 million last year.

The singer has now doubled her earnings, and according to her latest accounts, Dua has £17.3 million banked right now.

The British singer has climbed above her UK peers, including Rita Ora and Stormzy.

However, Adele and Ed Sheeran still lead the way on the world’s richest musicians list.

Adele is worth £150 million, while Ed is now worth £170 million, while Robbie Williams reportedly has a fortune of £155 million.

