Dua Lipa ‘dating THIS singer’s ex-boyfriend’

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Rita Ora’s ex-boyfriend.

The singer, 27, was spotted leaving a BAFTAs party with French filmmaker Romain Gavras, 41, in London last weekend.

A source has since told The UK Sun: “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months.”

Dua Lipa is rumored to be dating French director Romain Gavras. The two were seen leaving the Netflix BAFTAs after-party in London a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/kSGyAPGdYl — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 23, 2023

“They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common.”

“Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people,” the insider added.

Romain and Rita, 32, dated for six months before splitting in March 2021.

Rita is now married to filmmaker Taika Waititi, 42.

Meanwhile, Dua has been single since splitting from Anwar Hadid in 2021, after two years of dating.

The songstress was linked to comedian Trevor Noah and rapper Jack Harlow last year.

Speaking on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service back in October, she said: “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time.”

“It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”