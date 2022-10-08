Dua Lipa addresses rumoured romance with Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa has addressed her rumoured romance with comedian Trevor Noah.

The singer, 27, and the comedian, 38, sparked romance rumours last week when they were spotted on a date night in New York.

The pair were papped hugging and kissing after enjoying an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant.

DUA LIPA IS DATING TREVOR NOAH?? WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS pic.twitter.com/4ZPHOtCdH2 — mason 🦇🌙 (@kalluzeblover) September 29, 2022

However, the singer shut down rumours of their romance on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time. It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish,” she told Charli XCX.

She also noted that she had “never really had the opportunity” to focus on herself.

The One Kiss singer split from her on-off boyfriend Anwar Hadid last December, while Trevor reportedly broke up with his girlfriend Minka Kelly back in May.