Drew Barrymore admits she has no plans to return to acting

Drew Barrymore has admitted she has no plans to return to acting.

The 46-year-old made the confession during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday.

When asked if she plans on making more movies, Drew replied: “If I’m being honest, the answer is no. I don’t want to be on a film set right now.”

However, Drew added: “But that could change when my kids are older.”

The actress shares two kids – Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6 – with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“I stopped doing these when my kids were born, because I’ve done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old when I started,” she explained.

“And it was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself. I didn’t want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were. I was like, that is not my journey.”

“And so when you step away from it, it’s a lot less scary. And you know, I’ve started brands. I was able to write a book.”

While Drew hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2015’s Miss You Already, she starred in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet for three seasons from 2017 to 2019.

“I got to do at the perfect time, this Netflix show called Santa Clarita Diet,” she explained.

“I have to say, I was so knee deep into mothering my kids, I was like ‘I don’t know who I am anymore… and if I can’t remember that I’m an individual with a skill set, I might die.'”

“So then I got to play this woman who gets to eat people, and it was exactly how I felt, and it was just perfect and it was comedy and it was delicious and it was fun and it was irreverent and I couldn’t have loved it more.”

“And it really saved me. I had gained a lot of weight. I had lost my way. I was going through a really difficult divorce in that it just was the worst thing and everything I didn’t want to happen.”

“And that’s what made it difficult, and I just got to remember, like, you are a person with a history. You’re not just a lost mother. You are, you know, a human individual and you can go and get lost into something and find yourself again.”

“That show was the greatest thing that could have ever happened to me,” she confessed.

“It reminded me to not lose the baby with the bath water in that I don’t want to be filming all the time because I want to raise my kids. It’s like you are this person don’t ditch who you are for your kids. I think that’s a recipe for disaster and parenting.”