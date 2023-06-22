Dramatic game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ leads to tension in Love Island teaser

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the Islanders gather around the firepit to play ‘Never Have I Ever’.

During the game, viewers will find out who has had a threesome, dated someone over 40 and had a cheeky way to get out of a date.

Zach is the first to turn up the heat, asking: “Never Have I Ever been two-faced about someone in the villa.”

Tyrique also ups the stakes, and asks: “Never Have I Ever cheated on someone.”

When Zach drinks in response to Tyrique’s question, Jess and Ella are quick to respond.

Jess says: “Once a cheat, always a cheat, Zachariah. A leopard doesn’t change its spots, Zachariah.”

Ella remarks: “If someone can justify cheating, who is to say that they won’t cheat again?”

Mitchel is quick to defend Zach’s honest answer.

Meanwhile, Zach is left wondering what Molly’s thinking.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.





