The rapper initially kept the birth of his first child a secret

Drake shares pictures of his son for the first time

Drake has shared pictures of his son for the first time on social media.

The 33-year-old rapper has posted photos with his two-year-old son, Adonis, who we welcomed with his adult movie star ex Sophie Brussaux.

The Canadian star took to Instagram, posting candid pics with his little man.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” he wrote.

“Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”

“Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release.”

“Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up,” he continued.

He finished off the emotional message by revealing that he misses his family and he cannot wait to reunite with them after the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” he said. “Until then please keep your lights on.”

In the new photos Drake’s son can be seen with bright blonde hair, dressed in black pants and a black hoodie…similar to his dad’s style.

In another photo Adonis can be seen sitting in a toy Range Rover, sitting next to a giant teddy bear.

Drake confirmed that he had fathered Adonis on his 2017 album Scorpion after keeping the news a secret.

The rapper had decided to not share photos of his son’s face until now.