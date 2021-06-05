Drake Bell charged with attempted child endangerment

The actor has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him

Drake Bell has been charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to children.

According to The New York Times, the Drake & Josh star pleaded not guilty to both charges in Cuyahoga County Court in Cleveland on Thursday.

The charges stem from an alleged incident at a concert in Ohio on Dec. 1, 2017.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the 15-year-old female victim reported the alleged offences in 2018.

The attempted child endangerment charge relates to the concert where Drake allegedly “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim.

The former Nickelodeon star has also been accused of sending “inappropriate social media messages” to the alleged victim.

In response to the charges, Drake’s attorney Ian Friedman said: “All facts will be revealed in a courtroom.”

The actor was released after posting a $2,500 bond, and his pre-trial hearing is set for June 23.

The 34-year-old is best known for appearing on the hit Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, which aired between 2004 – 2007, alongside Josh Peck.