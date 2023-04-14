Drake Bell breaks his silence following reports he was ‘missing and endangered’

Drake Bell has broken his silence following the reports that he was “missing and endangered”.

It had been reported that the actor, who is best known for appearing on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007, was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Wednesday night.

In a post shared on Facebook, which referred to the 36-year-old by his first name Jared, Daytona Beach Police Department wrote: “Officers are looking for Jared Bell.”

“He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 12 April, just before 9pm.”

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Daytona Beach police confirmed that Drake had been found safe, saying: “We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.”

The 36-year-old has since addressed his reported “disappearance”.

On Thursday, the former Nickelodeon star tweeted: “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂”

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

Alongside Drake & Josh, Drake’s credits also include the animated TV series Avengers Assemble, in which he voiced Spider-Man, and as Timmy Turner in a live-action trilogy of Fairly OddParents.

However, the 36-year-old has strayed from the spotlight since he entered a guilty plea during a case involving attempted child endangerment in 2021.

The charges stemmed from a 2017 incident involving a 15-year-old fan – when the actor allegedly “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim.

The former Nickelodeon star was also accused of sending “inappropriate social media messages” to the alleged victim.

Drake, who was 31 at the time of the incident, said he did not know the girl’s age at the time and that “all conversation and communication stopped” when he became aware.

He admitted child endangerment and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

During a virtual appearance in court, he said: “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

At the time, Drake’s lawyer Ian Friedman said there were no explicit photos or sexual contact between his client and the victim, but did not detail the inappropriate conduct Drake was acknowledging.