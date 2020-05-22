Drake apologises for branding Kylie Jenner a ‘side piece’ in unreleased track

The rapper and the reality star were romantically linked last year

Drake has apologised for calling Kylie Jenner a “side piece” in an unreleased track that leaked online.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper insisted the unreleased song was from three years ago, and said he didn’t mean to offend any of his “friends” – presumably Kylie and her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott.

Drake wrote: “A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played.”

“It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was going too keep in the drake/future catalogue…”

“Last thing I would want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day,” he added.

In the track, which also features Future, Drake raps: “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s***, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies.”

The song also crudely references Kylie’s sister Kendall and fellow model Gigi Hadid, as they both rap: “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in’ Gigis.”

Drake mentions Kylie Jenner in unreleased song with Future pic.twitter.com/2RqaCVtML6 — DMTHEWORLD🌐🌐🌐 (@DMTHEWORLD_) May 21, 2020

Drake referring to Kylie as a “side piece” is sure to raise some eyebrows, as he was linked to the 22-year-old late last year, following her split from Travis.

The song lyrics also won’t sit well with Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian, as the rapper famously fell out with her husband Kanye West back in 2018.

