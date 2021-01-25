Dr Emily Andre receives the Covid-19 vaccine

The 31-year-old has been working on the frontline during the pandemic

Peter Andre’s wife Emily has received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The mother-of-two’s vaccination was documented by her husband Peter in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Sunday.

Emily admitted she felt honoured to receive the vaccine and felt like she was apart of something “really important”.

“I feel like I’m part of something really important. I feel grateful really that I’m able to get the vaccine and that’s why I wanted to document it to show people doctors and NHS workers are getting this done and we’re not scared.

“We just want to protect other people, protect our patients, protect our colleagues so that everyone can carry on doing the good work they’re doing basically,” she told viewers.

The news comes after Peter tested positive for coronavirus at the start of the month.

The singer revealed he was suffering lasting symptoms from the virus, including shortness of breath and no sense of smell.