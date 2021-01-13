Dr Emily Andre hits out at Zara Holland for breaching quarantine protocol in Barbados

Love Island star Zara was fined after 'trying to flee' Barbados with her Covid positive boyfriend

Peter Andre’s wife Emily has hit out at Zara Holland, after she was caught “trying to flee” Barbados with her Covid-positive boyfriend.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Elliot Love were detained by officials at Grantley Adams International Airport last month, with Zara pleading guilty to one charge of breaching quarantine protocol in court last week.

The reality star was fined £4,000 for the breach, with Dr Emily admitting she was “lucky” to have only received a fine for her actions.

In her OK! Magazine column, the frontline worker wrote: “Former Love Island star Zara Holland was lucky to only receive a £4,417 fine after breaching quarantine rules in Barbados.”

“You have to put the health of other people first and to try and leave Barbados after her boyfriend tested positive wasn’t the right thing to do,” the 31-year-old added.