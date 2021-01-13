Dr Emily Andre hits out at Zara Holland for breaching quarantine protocol in Barbados

Peter Andre’s wife Emily has hit out at Zara Holland, after she was caught “trying to flee” Barbados with her Covid-positive boyfriend.
The Love Island star and her boyfriend Elliot Love were detained by officials at Grantley Adams International Airport last month, with Zara pleading guilty to one charge of breaching quarantine protocol in court last week.
The reality star was fined £4,000 for the breach, with Dr Emily admitting she was “lucky” to have only received a fine for her actions.
In her OK! Magazine column, the frontline worker wrote: “Former Love Island star Zara Holland was lucky to only receive a £4,417 fine after breaching quarantine rules in Barbados.”
“You have to put the health of other people first and to try and leave Barbados after her boyfriend tested positive wasn’t the right thing to do,” the 31-year-old added.
The mother-of-two also addressed influencers who have been travelling abroad amid the pandemic, after many stated their purpose for the trips was “work”.
She wrote: “So many celebrities have been criticised for travelling abroad during lockdown.
“We don’t know the circumstances and some of them could be working, but I think if they are breaking the rules then they shouldn’t be putting it on social media when we’re all stuck in lockdown back home!”
The news comes after Emily’s husband Peter contracted the coronavirus, and has been quarantining at home since.
The Australian singer recently hit out at TOWIE star Lauren Goodger, branding her “careless” and “wrong” following her controversial comments on Covid-19.
In a column for New Magazine, he wrote: “Lauren Goodger is the latest person to say she won’t get the coronavirus vaccine and has likened the virus to having a cold. She’s also said she doesn’t wear a mask.
“I don’t have anything against anyone who wants to express their views, unless what they say can be detrimental to other people’s health.”
“Personally, I think it’s a careless thing to say. It’s just the wrong message,” the father-of-four added.
“I know at least two people who have been in a bad way with coronavirus and have been on oxygen for quite a while. It’s no joke.
“With a lot of people, I think unless it’s happened to them, or someone close to them has been really unwell, they don’t realise how serious it can be.
“It’s also scary to know some people don’t even care about the pandemic and some even think it’s a hoax.”
