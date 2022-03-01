Dr Alex George’s ex-girlfriend breaks her silence amid cheating reports: ‘It’s been a very difficult time’

Ellie Hecht has broken her silence amid reports her ex Dr Alex George cheated on her.

The 22-year-old, who split from the Love Island star last month after over a year of dating, admitted she is going through a “very difficult” time following the breakup.

She wrote on Instagram: “This has been a very difficult time for me so I really do value all the kind messages, however I’d appreciate if you could respect my privacy at this time as well.”

It comes just days after The Sun claimed Alex “sexted a number of women during his relationship” with Ellie.

A source told the publication: “Alex cheated on Ellie very early on in their relationship but she chose to forgive him and move on. She has really been his rock during a very difficult time for him and decided to give him the benefit of the doubt.”

“Unfortunately, Alex went on to sext a number of other women during their relationship and it all came to a head when someone contacted Ellie and spilled the beans about what he had been up to.”

“Alex insisted he hadn’t slept with anyone else. Ellie is struggling to believe him because he was often away on work trips and messages showed him begging to meet girls in hotel rooms.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday following the reports, Alex wrote: “It’s wise not to judge situations that you do not understand. Just a Sunday thought.”

Alex and Ellie started dating in January last year, but only went Instagram official with their romance in June.

A source told The Sun last month: “Alex and Ellie tried everything to make it work but sometimes it’s just not meant to be. They have now gone their separate ways after a very emotional phone conversation.”

“Ellie will be keeping [their puppy] Freddie and has moved her stuff out of Alex’s new flat. It’s heartbreaking for everyone and Alex is determined they stay friends.”