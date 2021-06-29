Dr Alex George urges Love Island viewers to ‘be kind online’ as new series kicks off

The A&E doctor appeared on the show back in 2018

Dr Alex George has urged Love Island viewers to “be kind online” as the new series kicked off.

The A&E doctor appeared on the dating show back in 2018, and took to Twitter on Monday evening before the first episode of season 7 aired.

Sharing a topless photo of himself in the sea, the 31-year-old wrote: “Love Island is back on tv tonight and I know so many are excited to have the show back on our screens 📺”

“Don’t panic this photo isn’t a sign that I am going back on the island… I just wanted to post a gentle reminder to be kind online. Particularly when it comes to body image and appearance.”

“I am proud of how I look in the photo above. I am happy and healthy. Let’s celebrate ALL body shapes and sizes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex ™️ (@dralexgeorge)

“Always worth remembering that although the contestants can’t read your tweets or comments while they are on the island, their loved ones certainly can. Importantly, so can your friends and family who might relate to that person on your screen.”

“Enjoy the series and escapism that it brings and look to build people up and please be kind 💙” he added.

Celebs Go Dating star Wayne Lineker commented on the post: “Bro you are just incredible!!! One of the greatest people I know.”

Union J star Josh Cuthbert wrote: “AMEN TO THIS MATE. You are one of a kind ❤️”.

The new season of Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

