Dr Alex George ‘shocked and appalled’ by online hate from Love Island viewers

The former Love Island star has told fans to think before they type

Dr Alex George ‘shocked and appalled’ by online hate from Love Island...

Dr Alex George has revealed he’s “shocked and appalled” over the online hate he’s witnessed surrounding this year’s Love Island contestants.

The A&E doctor appeared on the show in 2018, and is now a Mental Health ambassador for the UK government.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the 30-year-old wrote: “I am shocked and appalled at what we have witnessed online over the last few days.”

“I am saddened to see how much negativity and hate there has been online during this series of Love Island.”

“Hard to comprehend that people are sending death threats and encouraging contestants to ‘kill themselves’ just because they don’t like what they are seeing on screen.”

Alex continued: “As someone who has lost a brother to suicide, I find this truly sickening.”

The reality star tragically lost his 19-year-old brother Llŷr to suicide last year.

Alex also referenced the devastating death of Love Island host Caroline Flack, who took her own life last February.

“Have we learnt nothing since the passing of our beloved Caroline Flack?” he continued. “There is no justification for online bullying and abuse.”

“Before you send hateful vitriol, have a little think, what if that was your brother or sister receiving that. What if that was your child on the end of that hate?”

Alex concluded his statement by writing: “THINK before you type. Be kind. Always.”

The 30-year-old shared his statement on Instagram, alongside the caption: “The online events of the last few days has been nothing short of shocking.”

“As youth mental health ambassador, I am currently working on an anti-bullying campaign, fair to say recent events have justified it’s needed more than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex ™️ (@dralexgeorge)