Dr. Alex George says he’s taking time off work after ‘hard’ year

The Love Island star has been working on the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic

Dr. Alex George has revealed he’s taking time off work after a “hard” year.

The Love Island star has been working on the frontline as an A&E doctor since the beginning of the pandemic, often using his platform to highlight the severity of the coronavirus.

The 31-year-old also tragically lost his younger brother Llŷr to suicide last July, and has been actively campaigning for better mental health provision since.

Taking to Instagram, Alex revealed he would be taking a week off to focus on his mental and physical health.

“It’s been a bit of an up and down week. I always want to be honest with you guys and the last thing I want is for my page to be a highlight of good days, hiding the bad. It’s been a long and hard year, which ultimately takes it’s toll.”

“I have really felt it this week and I am aware I need a break. I am taking a full week off from Tuesday. Recognizing when you are becoming stressed and acting on it, is so important.”

“There are good times on the horizon as well as things I want to a achieve, most importantly in my role but also in my personal life and with my new brand (which I am rather proud of 😊).”

“To be able to do this I need to look after my physical and mental health. Never be ashamed to take a break, when you need it.”

“I believe it’s a sign of self awareness and ultimately strength. Happy Sunday everyone and remember to be kind to yourself 💙,” he concluded the post.

