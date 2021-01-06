Dr Alex George says he ‘feels quite emotional’ as he receives Covid-19 vaccine

The Love Island star has been working on the frontline since the start of the pandemic

Dr Alex George says he ‘feels quite emotional’ as he receives Covid-19...

Dr Alex George has admitted he “feels quite emotional” after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Love Island star has been working at the A&E department in London’s University Hospital Lewisham, and revealed that he received the jab against the deadly virus this morning.

Sharing a photo from the hospital, the 30-year-old said that he saw “light at the end of the tunnel” following a difficult few months working on the frontline.

The Welshman wrote: “I HAVE HAD THE VACCINE!! We have all been hoping for a vaccine ever since this virus appeared.

“Felt quite emotional having the jab, it has been a hard year! I am so glad there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Huge thanks to Chris, one of the hospital pharmacists, for giving me the injection and to everyone working so hard to roll this out.

“It was a quick jab then back to work for me!” he added.

“Full disclosure I was given a star sticker for having the vaccine and being a good boy 🤪,” Alex said.

Fans flooded the comment section with kind words of praise for the healthcare professional, who has used his social media platform to inform followers about how to stay safe during the pandemic.

One user wrote: “So happy for you 💙thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do 💙”, while a second commented: “Well done great example for everyone 👏”.

The news comes after the reality star admitted he found being on the frontline for a second time “tough” during an appearance on Monday’s Lorraine show.

“There’s growing pressures, growing numbers, I think there’s a great concern how many patients are being admitted to hospital,” he explained.

“Having that light at the end of the tunnel, you can feel that in the work place. Back in March and April, we didn’t know when this would end.”