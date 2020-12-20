Dr Alex George reveals he will spending Christmas alone – following the tragic death of his brother

The Love Island star said he will be offering to help in hospitals over the festive season

Dr Alex George reveals he will spending Christmas alone – following the...

Dr Alex George has revealed he will be spending Christmas alone this year due to London’s new lockdown restrictions.

It’s been a been a difficult year for the Love Island star, who tragically lost his younger brother Llŷr to suicide back in July.

The 30-year-old has been working on the frontline at the A&E department at Lewisham Hospital in London during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following Saturday’s announcement that London would be entering new Tier 4 restrictions, Alex took to his Instagram to share the news that he would be unable to go home to his family for the festive season.

Sharing a photo in full PPE equipment, he wrote: “Looks like I will be alone in London this Christmas.

“As hard as it is to swallow and as upsetting as it is for the family, I will do what is necessary.

“I am going to offer my help to the hospital over Christmas, to look after those who are sick and away from their families at this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex (@dralexgeorge)

“This year has been crap but I refuse to lose hope or despair. I will not let this get me down.

“I am sending positivity and love to anyone affected by tonight’s announcement. Remember. There is always hope of a better day,” Alex added.

The reality star previously urged his followers to work together to stop the spread of the virus, writing: “I know that we are all fed up of COVID. Trust me when I say I am.

“However, we all have the ability to help prevent this crisis deteriorating. Lets work together to fight this virus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex (@dralexgeorge)

He promised his followers that the healthcare workers “will always be here to look after you and your family, when you need us.”

“Please help us by preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed over the coming months. We are in this together💙” Alex added.

The A&E worker, who revealed he wants to train as a GP, previously admitted that he sometimes goes home “in tears” while working on the frontline during the pandemic.