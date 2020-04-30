Dr Alex George reveals he goes home ‘in tears’ while working on the frontline

The Love Island star is an A&E doctor

Dr Alex George reveals he goes home ‘in tears’ while working on...

Dr Alex George has revealed that he sometimes goes home “in tears” while working on the frontline, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star has been working in the A&E department at Lewisham Hospital in London.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Alex confessed: “There have been some difficult times.”

“There’s been days where I’ve been coming home very upset and in tears at the things I’ve seen.”

‘The carers also need caring for.’@DrAlexGeorge joins @reallorraine and @DrHilaryJones to launch our #YouCareWeCare campaign to highlight the mental health of NHS workers during the pandemic. Hear more from staff on the frontline ➡️https://t.co/Z9TNpxvLeU pic.twitter.com/jBiViInIvO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 30, 2020

Alex spoke about how his colleagues have helped him during this difficult time.

“I’m quite open to speak to my colleagues at work,” he explained. “We’ve got a wellness room, which actually we can kind of go to if things get a bit difficult.”

“Or speak to a colleague or a friend and go through what you’re experiencing.”

The 30-year-old also paid tribute to his family and his girlfriend Amelia, who he hasn’t seen in five weeks.

“Family is very important too, my girlfriend has been amazing, I’ve spoken to her about certain things as well,” he said.

The pair have been dating ever since they met in a bar back in December 2018.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: