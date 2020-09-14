Dr Alex George reveals he felt ‘tremendous guilt’ over his brother’s death and says he’ll ‘never get over’ it

The Love Island star took part in his first TV appearance since the tragedy this morning

Dr Alex George has revealed he felt “tremendous guilt” over the tragic death of his younger brother Llyr, admitting he’ll “never get over” the loss.

The Love Island star revealed that Llyr had passed away in July, following a battle with his mental health.

In his first TV appearance since the tragedy, Alex opened up about how he was coping with the loss – speaking to Lorraine on ITV this morning.

“I felt tremendous guilt instantly,” he admitted.

“You know, I’m the older brother, I always wanted to protect him, look after him. I thought, ‘What could I have done differently?’

“I’m supposed to be a mental health advocate and all the work I’ve done around it. So it was anguish. It was the worst thing.

“Mental health and physical health is akin. Just as you can have a heart attack and pass away, mental health is just the same. It is an illness. That’s why it’s so important we treat it that way.”