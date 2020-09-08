Dr Alex George returns to social media after taking a break to grieve his younger brother

Home Top Story Dr Alex George returns to social media after taking a break to...

Sophie Clarke
Dr Alex George has returned to social media after taking a break to grieve the tragic death of his younger brother Llyr.

The Love Island star revealed that Llyr had passed away in July, following a battle with his mental health.

In August, Alex told his Instagram followers that he would be focusing on friends, family and his mental health while he took a few weeks off the online world.

Returning to the platform on Monday, Alex wrote: “Hi everyone – I am back. Taking some reflective time offline these last few weeks was really important for me.”

Hi everyone – I am back. Taking some reflective time offline these last few weeks was really important for me. I have been spending time with my family and friends, living in the present and trying to focus on the things that matter most. Working in A&E has also been a helpful focus, the love and support from my friends and colleagues has meant the world to me and I am thankful to them all. I'm sure there will be ups and downs to come but I am glad to be back on here – this community we have built together means a lot to me and I am grateful for you all. Let’s do this 💙

“I have been spending time with my family and friends, living in the present and trying to focus on the things that matter most.

“Working in A&E has also been a helpful focus, the love and support from my friends and colleagues has meant the world to me and I am thankful to them all.

“I’m sure there will be ups and downs to come but I am glad to be back on here – this community we have built together means a lot to me and I am grateful for you all. Let’s do this 💙”

Alex with his brother Llyr

It’s been two weeks since Alex left social media, announcing he was taking a break in a candid Instagram post.

He wrote at the time: “I have decided to take a few weeks off social media. With everything that’s happened it’s important for my mental health that I take some time offline.

“I am focusing on my family and friends as well as looking after myself. I’m also going to spend some time thinking and working on a few projects that are close to my heart.

“Without doubt A&E will continue to keep me busy too. Thank you for your support and see you all in a few weeks 👊 Stay safe and be kind to yourselves 💙

