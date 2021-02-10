Dr Alex George lands gig on The Six O’Clock Show

The Love Island star will join Muireann O’Connell and Martin King every month

Dr Alex George has landed a gig on Virgin Media One’s The Six O’Clock Show.

The Love Island star, who has been working on the frontline during the pandemic, will appear on the show monthly as the resident doctor.

The mental health ambassador joined Muireann O’Connell and Martin King for the first time on Tuesday’s show, and will give monthly rundowns on the latest medical news.

Making his debut via video call, the 30-year-old discussed some misconceptions about the Covid-19 vaccines.

“There are always side effects with every vaccine. After the first dose, the next day I was a bit achy,” Alex explained.

“When you have the vaccine, we ask you to sit there and if there’s a serious reaction it will be in the first minute or so of having the vaccine.”

Last week, the A&E doctor was appointed as a mental health ambassador by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Alex wrote: “WE DID IT!! You called and the PM answered!! I have been appointed as the Ambassador for Mental Health.”

“It hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m not sure it ever will. I am truly humbled.”

“In my role, I will be working closely with the Government to make mental health an absolute priority. Never has mental health been more important than now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex (@dralexgeorge)

“From schools to universities, the NHS and the wider public, MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS. For the current as well as future generations, we must do everything in our power to bring meaningful change.”

Alex tragically lost his 19-year-old brother Llŷr to suicide in July, and he has been actively campaigning for better mental health provision.

“Nothing will bring my brother back but if I can make a positive impact that saves even one life, it will be worth moving mountains for.”

“There is much work to be done. Particularly in the coming weeks and months. Thanks to each and every one of you for your incredible support.”

“Thank you also to the Prime Minister and Government for recognising our campaign and showing a desire to make a real change moving forward.”

“I hope I can make you all proud. Most of all I hope I can make my brother proud, we will do it together my boy 💙 LET’S DO THIS 👊”. As well as campaigning for mental health, Alex has been working on the frontline at A&E department in London’s University Hospital Lewisham during the pandemic. The doctor has been using his platform to share the reality of the pandemic, urging his followers to follow government guidelines.