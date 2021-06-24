The A&E doctor has found love again

Dr Alex George goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Ellie Hecht

Dr Alex George has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Ellie Hecht.

Earlier this week, the Love Island star enjoyed a romantic trip to Cornwall with the barristers’ clerk – who he has reportedly been dating for six month.

The A&E doctor has since confirmed his new relationship by posting a photo of the pair on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex ™️ (@dralexgeorge)

He captioned the post: “The 🍎 of my eye.”

Ellie also shared the photos on her feed, writing: “My ❤️”.

Commenting on Alex’s post, one fan wrote: “Lovely! You deserve happiness. 😄🙌🏻”, while another penned: “Awww congratulations it’s nice to see you happy ❤️”

An insider told the MailOnline: “Alex and Ellie have been dating for six months now, and it’s beginning to get serious between them.”

“They’re currently enjoying some much-earned time away in Cornwall, where they’ve been relaxing and spending time together outdoors. They began their trip at Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, staying in a romantic treehouse.”

“Alex has had a difficult year, with the passing of his brother, and working nonstop on the frontline. His family are so pleased to see him happy in a new relationship,” the source added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Hecht ⚡️ (@ellielhecht)

Alex’s new romance comes after he split from Amelia Bath last July.

The former couple called it quits after spending months apart during the pandemic while Alex worked on the frontline.

Alex and Amelia had been together since December 2018.