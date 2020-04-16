Dr Alex George gets emotional as he discusses heartbreaking reality of the coronavirus

The reality star has been working on the frontline to fight COVID-19

Dr Alex George became emotional as he shed further light on the heartbreaking reality of fighting the coronavirus.

The Love Island star is currently working in the A&E department at a hospital in London, and has been documenting life on the frontline on social media.

Speaking to Lorraine on ITV this morning, Alex said: “Sometimes it’s tough I would be lying if I didn’t say I shed a tear or two when I get home.”

‘I’d be lying if I said that I haven’t shed a tear.’ @DrAlexGeorge, the Love Island star working on the NHS frontline, reveals how he and his colleagues are managing their mental health during the pandemic and encourages others who are struggling to share how they’re feeling. pic.twitter.com/lnpqgEBZje — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 16, 2020

“I’m very fortunate to have supportive colleagues and a supportive girlfriend who is willing to listen to me and let me share my emotions… at Lewisham hospital, there’s a well-being group for us to talk about things, it’s really helpful to talk.”

The 29-year-old proceeded to discuss the struggles of wearing personal protective gear.

“For me, one thing that’s upset me quite a lot is when I see patients and have the PPE on it makes patients afraid the warmth and compassion I’d give normally, like a smile…,” he explained.

“I can’t do so in a way of lightening the mood it was self-deprecating humour. I’m not seeing unwell patients like that, but we do rely on that human touch.”

Alex has been keeping his fans updated with informative videos from the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, he shared video footage in which he provided a virtual tour of the Emergency Department and resuscitation room in his hospital.

