Dr Alex George calls for more diversity on this year’s series of Love Island

Dr Alex George has called for more diversity on this year’s series of Love Island.

The 30-year-old, who appeared on the show in 2018, hopes the 2021 cast will represent people from different backgrounds.

Speaking to MailOnline, the A&E doctor said: “I’m hoping they’ll have diversity both in body and background.”

“It could be argued in the past that there were very similar people on the show.”

“If you look at some of the popular characters over the years, the people that have not been the typical contestants you expect on the show, Camilla Thurlow for example, great character and from a very different background and that’s what they should do, they should represent that.”

Alex is also hoping this year’s cast will include some healthcare workers, who worked on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

“ITV know for the past year there’s been so much focus on the NHS and it’s good to actually represent that in the cast,” he said.

“It’ll be good to see some representatives from the NHS there. I will be glad to see a doctor on the show or a nurse or someone within the healthcare system to represent every angle of society.”

NHS doctor Toluwa Adepeju has already been linked to this year’s lineup, alongside a host of other singles.