Dr Alex George calls for better diversity in 2021 series of Love Island

Dr Alex George has called for better diversity in the 2021 series of Love Island.

The A&E doctor appeared on the hit dating show back in 2018, and has now joined ITV’s mental health advisory board.

Speaking about his new role on Susannah Constantine’s podcast My Wardrobe Malfunction, Alex said: “I actually sit on a board now, a mental health advisory board for ITV and a lot of the thoughts now moving forward are how can we promote a better wellbeing, not just the people on the show but the people watching it.”

“TV, reality TV, can have an impact on people’s mental health but it can do it in positive way as well,” he explained.

“If we think about it and we consider these things when making these shows, consider who you’re putting on there: ‘Are they prepared for that. What messages are we giving to people? Are we representing the body image, the diversity that we have in the UK on screen?’ Those kind of things.”

“I’ll be interested to see what the cast is like this year on Love Island – but I think that we might see a better diversity, I hope, in all sorts of ways on the show this year.”

It comes after host Laura Whitmore was spotted filming the promo for the upcoming season in London last week.

The Irish presenter will return to host the popular dating show this year, which will take place in Mallorca in July.

All contestants for this year’s show will quarantine and be tested for Covid-19 before entering the Spanish villa.

Laura’s husband Iain Stirling, who is the show’s voiceover artist, is also expected to return to his role.

