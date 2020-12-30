Dr Alex George admits ‘things are pretty rough’ – as he works on the frontline amid the pandemic

The Love Island star urged his followers to "do their bit" as Covid-19 case numbers rise

Dr Alex George has admitted “things are pretty rough”, as he works on the frontline amid the pandemic.

The Love Island star has been working at the A&E department in London’s University Hospital Lewisham, as coronavirus case numbers in the UK surge.

With new government guidelines put in place in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus, the reality star urged his followers to “do their bit” in the fight.

Sharing a photo to Instagram, Alex wrote: “Guys things are pretty rough at the moment. I would say at least as bad as March in the hospital.”

“We need to brace ourselves over the next few months and make sure we are each doing our bit.

“We will get through it but at the moment it’s time for us all to focus and do our best to control the spread,” he added.

“Big thanks to everyone as always, this isn’t easy but we will beat this virus and navigate to better times 👊💙”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex (@dralexgeorge)

The news comes after Alex revealed he would be spending Christmas alone this year, after the tragic death of his younger brother.

As London entered into Tier 4 of the UK government’s restrictions, the 30-year-old shared: “Looks like I will be alone in London this Christmas.

“As hard as it is to swallow and as upsetting as it is for the family, I will do what is necessary.

“I am going to offer my help to the hospital over Christmas, to look after those who are sick and away from their families at this time.”

“This year has been crap but I refuse to lose hope or despair. I will not let this get me down.

“I am sending positivity and love to anyone affected by tonight’s announcement. Remember. There is always hope of a better day,” Alex added.

For our final episode of the Gosscast this year, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan chats with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker about the biggest stories of the year, the most read articles, and all the drama in between.

Take a listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.