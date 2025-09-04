Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery announces she’s expecting first child with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge.

As she walked the red carpet for the premiere of the drama’s final film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the 43-year-old showcased her baby bump.

The actress, who is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley, is married to the brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jasper.

The pair tied the knot at a church in London in September 2023, just over a year after they announced their engagement in The Times.

The couple are believed to have met through friends in 2019 and made their first public appearance as a couple at the Rome Film Festival later that year.

The January 2022 announcement read: “The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex.”

The star-studded ceremony, held at St Nicholas’ Church in Chiswick, in West London, was attended by Jasper’s older sister, comedy writer, actress and star of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as a host of Downton Abbey stars.

These included Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.

The show’s creator, Julian Fellowes, was also on the guest list along with his wife Emma Joy Kitchener.

Imelda Staunton, who played Maud Bagshaw, was also spotted at the celebrations along with Allen Leech – who portrayed Tom Branson – and Jim Carter – who starred as head butler Carson.

Michelle had previously been engaged to John Dineen – who died from cancer in 2015 aged 34.

Days after his passing, The Irish Times reported that the actress gave an emotional eulogy, saying: “I was honored to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my king, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honor him and we will miss him.”