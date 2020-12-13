The Disney Channel star admitted the decision to split was "incredibly difficult"

Dove Cameron announces split from boyfriend after nearly four years together

Dove Cameron has announced that she and her boyfriend Thomas Doherty have split after nearly four years together.

The 24-year-old, who rose to fame following her lead role in Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie, shared the news on her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday.

The actress wrote: “Hi all. We know there have been some rumours and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight.”

“In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways,” she revealed.

“The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends.

“Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time,” the star added.

The former couple met on the set of the film The Descendants back in 2016, confirming their romance in February the following year.

