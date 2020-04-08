Donald Trump Jr. in favour of pardoning Joe Exotic – after binge-watching Tiger King series

Donald Trump Jr. has said he would like to see Joe Exotic pardoned from prison, after binge-watching Netflix’s Tiger King series.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jim And Sam Show, the US President’s son said he believes Joe’s 22-year prison sentence was “too aggressive”.

“Now, I don’t even know exactly what he was charged with… I watched the show, but it was like, I don’t know exactly what he was guilty of or wasn’t,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem like he was totally innocent of anything. But when they’re saying, ‘We’re putting this guy away for 30 years,’ I’m saying that seems sort of aggressive.”

Joe was found guilty of attempting to hire a hit man to murder his arch nemesis Carol Baskin in 2019, and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

When asked if he would consider lobbying for a presidential pardon for Joe, Trump Jr said: “Maybe not right now, but I can generally be for this – just for the meme.”

“And just for frankly watching the media reaction to this thing. It would be pretty amazing to ultimately see that.”