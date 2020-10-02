The news comes a month before the US election on November 3rd

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump confirmed the news on Twitter, by tweeting: “Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19.”

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania also tweeted: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.”

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” she added.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Their test results were also confirmed in a letter from the President’s doctor.

Doctor Sean Conley insisted they are “both well”, and said President Trump will carry out his duties “without disruption” during quarantine.

It’s understood President Trump and Melania contracted the virus after a close aide tested positive for Covid-19.

